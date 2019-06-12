Masked thieves break into Cambridgeshire Budgens supermarket and steal safe before escaping in black Audi

The Budgens supermarket in Sugar Way, Peterborough which was targeted by four masked men last week. Picture: GOOGLE / GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE / GOOGLE MAPS

An investigation to find four men has been launched after the group broke into a Cambridgeshire supermarket and stole a safe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The masked men entered the Budgens store in Sugar Way, Peterborough at around 2am on Wednesday, June 5 before fleeing in a black Audi A4.

Police detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to help with their search for the men.

Officers, including those trained in forensics, have attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made.

Detective Inspector Tom Rowe said: "We're keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area last week.

"Unusually it is believed the rear number plate of the Audi was on upside down. If you believe you saw this vehicle in the Peterborough area please contact us."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 24 of June 5 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.