Man, 24, arrested after stolen trailer – along with four others – recovered by police

PUBLISHED: 12:41 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 06 August 2020

A 24-year-old man from March has been arrested after a stolen trailer and four others also suspected stolen were recovered by police. Picture: Policing Fenland

A young March man has been arrested after a stolen trailer – along with four others suspected stolen – were found by police.

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Wednesday, August 5 following a burglary near Coveney where a trailer was stolen.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were contacted on Wednesday morning with reports of a burglary near Coveney where a trailer was stolen.

“The trailer was later discovered in Doddington Road near Chatteris, along with four others which are suspected of being stolen.

“A 24-year-old man from March was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has since been released under investigation.”

One resident said: “Good work officer’s, you are doing well. The owners will be pleased to get the trailers back. Please take care and please keep safe.”

