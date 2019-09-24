Advanced search

Suspected stolen AP watch - worth thousands of pounds if genuine - recovered by police in Cambridgeshire burglary arrest

24 September, 2019 - 14:35
A luxury gold watch, which is worth thousands of pounds, has been recovered by police in a burglary arrest.

The Audemars Piguet, which if genuine is worth at least £35,000 used, was found after an arrest in Peterborough on Monday, September 23.

Police have released an image of the black and gold AP watch which they think has been stolen in connection with the burglary.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We released an image of a watch we suspect to have been stolen and are looking to reunite it with its owner.

"The watch was recovered following an arrest in Peterborough last night; a 37-year-old man is currently in custody on suspicion of burglary.

"Anyone who believes the watch is theirs and can prove ownership should call 101 and ask to speak with DC Tom Hunt."

