Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Stonea rail bridge in the Fens has been hit again - less than a week after a van was sliced in half when it also failed to negotiate the underpass.

Just after 8am agricultural machinery - thought to be a carrot topper - hit the bridge as it drove under the bridge after the rail gates were shut to allow for a train to pass.

However damage to the bridge has prompted vehicles to be banned from using the under pass whilst engineers assess the damage.

A temporary road block has been set up whilst investigations continue into the damage.

Network Rail are currently assessing the situation although a spokesman said early reports from engineers suggest bridge structure remains sound and trains are passing through it normally.

MORE TO FOLLOW

