White van sliced in half as it ploughs into rail bridge in the Fens - the 12th time someone has struck the bridge this year

Lucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTED Archant

A white van snapped in half after hitting Stonea rail bridge in the Fens but no one was seriously injured. It was the 12th time this year the bridge has been hit.

British Transport Police and Network Rail were called to the scene on Tuesday morning (October 15) just after 8am.

The van was embedded under the bridge - on the B1098 -and appeared to have been spliced in half.

A Network Rail spokesperson said train services were able to resume shortly after the incident.

"The bridge, which is on the Ely-Peterborough railway line between March and Manea, has a height restriction of 2.1m (7ft).

"Bridge strikes are completely avoidable, and they cause disruption to rail passengers and road users.

"We estimate that strikes cost around £23 million annually and we can't stress enough how important it is that drivers know the height and width of their vehicle and pay close attention to warning signs."

One of those in the van was slight hurt.

Lucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTED Lucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTED

