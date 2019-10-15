Advanced search

Gallery

White van sliced in half as it ploughs into rail bridge in the Fens - the 12th time someone has struck the bridge this year

15 October, 2019 - 17:44
Lucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTED

Lucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTED

Archant

A white van snapped in half after hitting Stonea rail bridge in the Fens but no one was seriously injured. It was the 12th time this year the bridge has been hit.

A white van has snapped in half after getting stuck under Stonea Railway Bridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICEA white van has snapped in half after getting stuck under Stonea Railway Bridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

British Transport Police and Network Rail were called to the scene on Tuesday morning (October 15) just after 8am.

The van was embedded under the bridge - on the B1098 -and appeared to have been spliced in half.

A Network Rail spokesperson said train services were able to resume shortly after the incident.

"The bridge, which is on the Ely-Peterborough railway line between March and Manea, has a height restriction of 2.1m (7ft).

A white van has snapped in half after hitting Stonea Railway Bridge – with a man slightly injured. Picture: CAMBS POLICEA white van has snapped in half after hitting Stonea Railway Bridge – with a man slightly injured. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

"Bridge strikes are completely avoidable, and they cause disruption to rail passengers and road users.

"We estimate that strikes cost around £23 million annually and we can't stress enough how important it is that drivers know the height and width of their vehicle and pay close attention to warning signs."

One of those in the van was slight hurt.

A white van has snapped in half after hitting Stonea Railway Bridge – with a man slightly injured. Picture: CAMBS POLICEA white van has snapped in half after hitting Stonea Railway Bridge – with a man slightly injured. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A white van has snapped in half after hitting Stonea Railway Bridge – with a man slightly injured. Picture: CAMBS POLICEA white van has snapped in half after hitting Stonea Railway Bridge – with a man slightly injured. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A white van has snapped in half after hitting Stonea Railway Bridge – with a man slightly injured. Picture: CAMBS POLICEA white van has snapped in half after hitting Stonea Railway Bridge – with a man slightly injured. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Lucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTEDLucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTED

Lucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTEDLucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTED

Lucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTEDLucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTED

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

White van sliced in half as it ploughs into rail bridge in the Fens - the 12th time someone has struck the bridge this year

Lucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTED

Father of six named as victim of Wisbech collision - appeal launched by family friend to support his family

The xi children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Huh?! Land Rover lands on its side while HGV lorry leaves road on same road at same time in separate incidents

Two vehicles crashed on Gull Road, Guyhirn at the same time in unconnected incidents on Monday, October 14. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Go slow! Farmers cause carriageway closure in Wisbech after leaving mud all over A1101

The state of the A1101 on Saturday, October 12 after farmers left mud all over the road during work at a nearby field. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Ramsey paramedic in court over rape charges

Andrew Wheeler, 44, of Signal Road, Ramsey who has been charged with six counts of the rape, one attempted rape and a sexual assault. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Most Read

White van sliced in half as it ploughs into rail bridge in the Fens - the 12th time someone has struck the bridge this year

Lucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTED

Father of six named as victim of Wisbech collision - appeal launched by family friend to support his family

The xi children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Huh?! Land Rover lands on its side while HGV lorry leaves road on same road at same time in separate incidents

Two vehicles crashed on Gull Road, Guyhirn at the same time in unconnected incidents on Monday, October 14. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Go slow! Farmers cause carriageway closure in Wisbech after leaving mud all over A1101

The state of the A1101 on Saturday, October 12 after farmers left mud all over the road during work at a nearby field. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Ramsey paramedic in court over rape charges

Andrew Wheeler, 44, of Signal Road, Ramsey who has been charged with six counts of the rape, one attempted rape and a sexual assault. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Latest from the Cambs Times

White van sliced in half as it ploughs into rail bridge in the Fens - the 12th time someone has struck the bridge this year

Lucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTED

Father of six named as victim of Wisbech collision - appeal launched by family friend to support his family

The xi children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

‘I was impressed’ - Jack’s visit in Chatteris for great nephew of Tesco founder Sir Jack Cohen

The great nephew of Tesco founder Jack Cohen visited Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: IAN CARTER/ FAMILY

Experience Broadway and Beyond when MADAOS perform at March Community Centre

MADAOS perform ‘Broadway and Beyond’ at March Community Centre from Wednesday 23 to Saturday 26 October. Picture: BARBARA PEPPER.

Tractor driver released under investigation until October 31 after collision in which a man in his 30s died

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists