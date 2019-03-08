Stonea Railway Bridge hit splits van in half - one man injured

A white van has snapped in half after getting stuck under Stonea Railway Bridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

A white van has snapped in half after hitting Stonea Railway Bridge - with a man slightly injured.

The British Transport Police and Network Rail are currently on the scene.

In a post from Policing Fenland they stated that a man was "slightly injured".

A recovery truck is on the way to remove the van.

The bridge was labelled the country's second most bashed bridge by Network Rail when it launched a campaign urging drivers to 'Size up, Wise up' to prevent crashes last October.

At that time the bridge on the Peterborough to Cambridge line had been hit 15 times in 10 months.

