Cambs Times > News

Here’s what the post-lockdown pub experience will look like

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:04 PM May 14, 2021   
EDITORIAL USE ONLY Karine Makarova pulls a pint of Stella Artois behind the bar at the Red Lion & Su

Pubs, including Ye Olde Griffin Hotel in March and The Kings Arms, Minster Tavern and The Hereward in Ely, are reopening on May 17. - Credit: PA

Pubs, owned by Stonegate Group in March and Ely, have outlined plans to reopen on Monday, May 17 after being forced shut due to Covid-19.  

Each pub, including Ye Olde Griffin Hotel in March and The Kings Arms, Minster Tavern and The Hereward in Ely, has ensured it complies with covid-secure guidance.  

A spokesperson for Stonegate Group said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people back through our doors on May 17. 

“Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our teams and customers, whilst ensuring everyone is able to enjoy and make the most out of their long-awaited visit to our venues.” 

The pubs have installed external signage, clearly setting out the safety measures in place.  

Customers will be greeted with “a warm welcome from both managers and teams, and robust COVID-secure measures will be in place”. 

Rules include clear social distancing measures, enhanced cleaning regimes and adhering to NHS Test and Trace guidelines.  

Full table service with contactless payments will be available, customers can also order food and drinks via a mobile phone app. 

There will be dedicated smoking areas, away from those customers wishing to dine. 

Stonegate Group is operating a phased approach with around 90 per cent of their venues reopening on May 17. 

Tables can be booked by calling the Stonegate central booking team on 03300 949251 or via each site’s website which can be found by searching here: www.stonegategroup.co.uk/find-your-local  

Lockdown Easing
March News
Ely News

