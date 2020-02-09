Advanced search

Storm Ciara: Football club stand hit, trees blocking roads and hare coursers' find its not a good day to go out

PUBLISHED: 15:17 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 09 February 2020

Storm Ciara: Damage to the stand at Wisbech Town FC. Picture; WISBECH TOWN FC

Storm Ciara: Damage to the stand at Wisbech Town FC. Picture; WISBECH TOWN FC

Police are responding to emergency call outs across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire as Storm Ciara hits the area.

https://twitter.com/wisbechtownfc/status/1226461776163766273

Churchill Road, Wisbech, was blocked after a tree fell across the A1101 and storm damage has affected the spectator stand at Wisbech Town Football Club.

Police also reported that a fallen tree had blocked Gull Road, Guyhirn.

Storm Ciara: Damage to the stand at Wisbech Town FC. Picture; WISBECH TOWN FCStorm Ciara: Damage to the stand at Wisbech Town FC. Picture; WISBECH TOWN FC

In a rare moment of humour an officer posted to Policing Fenland Facebook page that "Special Branch is en route to a tree down that is blocking the road on a blind bend, approach with care".

One Wisbech Town fan was hopeful that the stand can be sorted out quickly. He was worried that FA officials might take a dim view.

Storm CiaraL Trees block Churchill Road, Wisbech. Picture; FEN COPS Storm CiaraL Trees block Churchill Road, Wisbech. Picture; FEN COPS

"I guess if the debris is moved this week and that end sectioned off on match days there should be no problem," he wrote on the Wisbech Town forum.

Club chairman Paul Benchley said he would know more later once he's spoken to their insurers.

Storm CiaraL Trees block Churchill Road, Wisbech. Picture; D HUMPHREYStorm CiaraL Trees block Churchill Road, Wisbech. Picture; D HUMPHREY

"Fingers crossed that we are covered," he wrote.

Police also advised people to stay clear of Specsavers in Broad Street, March,

Storm Ciara: Trees blocked this street in Wisbech.Picture FACEBOOKStorm Ciara: Trees blocked this street in Wisbech.Picture FACEBOOK

"We have had a report of two pieces of lead hanging from the roof, please approach this with care," said a police officer. "Officer on route."

Police in Fenland issued a statement to point out that their officers were dealing with "an abnormally high number of calls regarding highways issues (downed trees & debris) on numerous roads across the county due to Storm Ciara.

Storm Ciara: Esst Cambs Police released this photo of a suspected hare courser who was caught during Storm Ciara The police used a stinger and punctured hs tyres. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE Storm Ciara: Esst Cambs Police released this photo of a suspected hare courser who was caught during Storm Ciara The police used a stinger and punctured hs tyres. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

"Please only call 999 for an emergency, for everything else its 101."

A similar message was issued by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue who issued a five point guide to staying safe during Storm Ciara.

Storm Ciara: Esst Cambs Police released this photo of a suspected hare courser who was caught during Storm Ciara The police used a stinger and punctured hs tyres. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE Storm Ciara: Esst Cambs Police released this photo of a suspected hare courser who was caught during Storm Ciara The police used a stinger and punctured hs tyres. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

"Please do not call the fire service to report blocked roads," said their statement

In East Cambridgeshire police reported that whilst "Storm Ciara may be destroying the countryside by Cambs Rural Cops are destroying hare coursers' Subarus". The force posted photos of a Subaru that had all four tyres wrecked by our stingers equipped with Titanium hollow spikes".

