Forget Storm Ciara! 'Very strong winds and potential disruption' to hit Cambridgeshire in Storm Dennis

PUBLISHED: 12:12 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 11 February 2020

Make way for Storm Dennis! Strong winds to hit Cambridgeshire this weekend. Picture: MetOffice UK

Move out Ciara, there's a new storm on the block and he is heading straight for Cambridgeshire with "very strong winds".

Storm Dennis will hit the county on Saturday, February 15 and is set to cause disruption across many parts of England and Wales, the Met Office has revealed.

The news comes after Storm Ciara caused chaos across the Fens, taking down trees and even destroying Wisbech Town Football Club's stand.

The Met Office has warned of power cuts and potential loss of mobile phone service, along with cancelations to road, rail, air and ferry services.

What to expect, according to the Met Office website:

- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

