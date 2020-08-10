Firefighters remain at field all weekend after 300 tonnes of straw bales go up in flames

Firefighters tackling the stack fire near the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys Heath on Saturday, August 8. Picture: Cambs Fire Archant

Firefighters remained in a Fenland field all weekend after more than 300 tonnes of straw bales went up in flames – quickly spreading to more.

Crews – from Chatteris, March, Ramsey, Sutton and Huntingdon – were called to the site near the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys Heath on Saturday (August 8).

More than 20 firefighters responded to the call at around 10.15pm and arrived to find the blaze was starting to spread to more bales.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving around 300 tonnes of baled straw.

“The fire was spreading to other parts of the field, containing around 40 acres of standing crop and a further 400/500 tonnes of baled straw.

“The crews worked alongside local farmers to get the fire under control and prevent it spreading, using hose reels, jets and machinery.

“Crews maintained a presence at the scene throughout the weekend and are likely to remain for most on Monday (10) to monitor the fire and ensure it was safely burning out.”