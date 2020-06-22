Advanced search

Popular Straw Bear Festival in Whittlesey cancelled... but not for good

PUBLISHED: 11:33 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 22 June 2020

Organisers of the annual Straw Bear Festival in Whittlesey have cancelled next year’s event, but organisers hope the event will return with as much success as the 2020 spectacular. Picture: IAN CARTER

One of Fenland’s most popular festivals has announced it will not be running next year.

Organisers of the Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival have agreed to cancel the 42nd annual event due to concerns raised from the coronavirus pandemic.

By cancelling the 2021 edition of the festival early, it’s hoped funding for future events can be secured after the success of this year’s spectacular.

Roger Boon, director of the Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival, said: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic still present and as there are no announced guidelines regarding mass gatherings set by the UK Government, we regret to announce that we have made the decision to cancel the 2021 festival.

“We have spent significant funds running the 2020 festival and money made at that event would normally be progressively spent or pledged to cover infrastructure, performing artists and other costs of staging the next festival.”

Mr Boon added: “By cancelling now, we can secure festival funding for future years, when we are assured that the event can take place.

“As a not-for-profit organisation we have limited reserves so we must act prudently.

“We would like to thank all of the active strawbearers, voluntary organisations, participants and our loyal supporters for attending this year’s event.”

Organisers are planning to stage the next festival in January 2022.

