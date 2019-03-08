Advanced search

Street Pride group recognised for decade of voluntary service in Fenland

PUBLISHED: 09:48 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 08 May 2019

A voluntary group which has helped keep its community clean and tidy for ten years has been recognised for its dedication and contribution to Fenland. Picture: FDC.

A voluntary group which has helped keep its community clean and tidy for ten years has been recognised for its dedication and contribution to Fenland.

Fenland District Council has presented Wisbech Street Pride group with new litter picking equipment to mark its tenth anniversary.

The volunteers received two sack trucks, an extra-long litter picker for ditches and a robust litter picker for heavier items, all designed to make the groups' litter picking activities easier.

The council's Street Pride co-ordinator Rebecca Robinett presented the items on the same day the group carried out a litter pick with 16 members of staff from food packaging firm, Coveris, as part of Keep Britain Tidy's nationwide Great British Spring Clean.

She said: "Wisbech Street Pride has done an incredible amount over the years to help make Fenland a clean, green and safe place for everyone to enjoy.

"As well as litter picking, the group works in partnership with Wisbech in Bloom and has recently planted 20,000 bulbs for their latest project at Octavia Hill Walk.

"The next stage of the project is to install an urban exercise trail along the path.

"All of our Street Pride groups do a fantastic job supporting our Cleansing and Rapid Response team to keep our towns and villages clean throughout the year.

"In an ideal world people wouldn't drop litter, but the volunteers make a real difference to help clean up the environment on our doorstep."

There are now 16 Street Pride groups in Fenland, along with a number of In Bloom and Friends groups.

The Friends of March Railway Station is also celebrating its tenth anniversary later this year.

For more information about Street Pride and to join a local group contact Rebecca on 01354 654321 or email: rrobinett@fenland.gov.uk

