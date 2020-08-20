Mother ‘blown away’ as Neale-Wade student achieves top GCSE results

Neale-Wade pupil Caitlin Taylor achieved three Grade Nines, two Grade Eights, three Grade Sevens and one Grade Six in her GCSE results. Picture: SANDRA TAYLOR Archant

The mother of a Neale-Wade Academy student who received top GCSE results, including three Grade Nines, said she is “blown away” by her daughter’s achievement.

Caitlin Taylor achieved Grade Nine in Biology, Chemistry and English Literature, as well as two Grade Eights, three Grade Sevens and one Grade Six after receiving her results today.

Sandra, Caitlin’s mother, said her daughter has always been ambitious and could not be prouder of her results.

“When we got the results, we were over the moon,” Sandra said.

“We’ve been so proud of Caitlin all the way through secondary school. She has tried so hard and has put 100 per cent into everything.

“We were anxious at first, but after all the hard work and how she got on at school, and the feedback from her teachers, we felt confident she would get good results.”

Caitlin will continue her education at the March school’s sixth-form, where she will study Biology, Chemistry and Maths, before she plans to study chemistry at university in her bid to become a doctor of chemistry.

“Caitlin is always reaching for the stars,” Sandra added. “She’s so dedicated and hardworking, and it’s paid off.”