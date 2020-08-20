Advanced search

Mother ‘blown away’ as Neale-Wade student achieves top GCSE results

PUBLISHED: 14:42 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 20 August 2020

Neale-Wade pupil Caitlin Taylor achieved three Grade Nines, two Grade Eights, three Grade Sevens and one Grade Six in her GCSE results. Picture: SANDRA TAYLOR

Neale-Wade pupil Caitlin Taylor achieved three Grade Nines, two Grade Eights, three Grade Sevens and one Grade Six in her GCSE results. Picture: SANDRA TAYLOR

Archant

The mother of a Neale-Wade Academy student who received top GCSE results, including three Grade Nines, said she is “blown away” by her daughter’s achievement.

Caitlin Taylor achieved Grade Nine in Biology, Chemistry and English Literature, as well as two Grade Eights, three Grade Sevens and one Grade Six after receiving her results today.

Sandra, Caitlin’s mother, said her daughter has always been ambitious and could not be prouder of her results.

“When we got the results, we were over the moon,” Sandra said.

“We’ve been so proud of Caitlin all the way through secondary school. She has tried so hard and has put 100 per cent into everything.

“We were anxious at first, but after all the hard work and how she got on at school, and the feedback from her teachers, we felt confident she would get good results.”

MORE: Neale-Wade principal receives fitting parting gift as students achieve ‘strong’ GCSE results

Caitlin will continue her education at the March school’s sixth-form, where she will study Biology, Chemistry and Maths, before she plans to study chemistry at university in her bid to become a doctor of chemistry.

“Caitlin is always reaching for the stars,” Sandra added. “She’s so dedicated and hardworking, and it’s paid off.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

One in 10 deaths across Fenland and East Cambs this year caused by coronavirus, figures reveal

Dr Liz Robin said the seven-day rolling average for Covid cases across Cambridgeshire since mid-June has remained stable, despite warning that some figures may not be as accurate as they may seem. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Prolific criminal on early release from prison is jailed for overnight crime spree

Clumsy criminal Andrew Yallop, of Huntingdon lost his balance and fell onto a nearby car, touching it with his un-gloved hand, during an overnight crime spree in Chatteris. This is a custody photo of Yallop when he was jailed in 2014. Picture: POLICE

Hundreds of fish die after drop in oxygen levels during hot weather

Several hundred dead fish floated to the service of the River Nene in March after being killed by a drop in oxygen levels. Picture: JAN FRENCH

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

One in 10 deaths across Fenland and East Cambs this year caused by coronavirus, figures reveal

Dr Liz Robin said the seven-day rolling average for Covid cases across Cambridgeshire since mid-June has remained stable, despite warning that some figures may not be as accurate as they may seem. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Prolific criminal on early release from prison is jailed for overnight crime spree

Clumsy criminal Andrew Yallop, of Huntingdon lost his balance and fell onto a nearby car, touching it with his un-gloved hand, during an overnight crime spree in Chatteris. This is a custody photo of Yallop when he was jailed in 2014. Picture: POLICE

Hundreds of fish die after drop in oxygen levels during hot weather

Several hundred dead fish floated to the service of the River Nene in March after being killed by a drop in oxygen levels. Picture: JAN FRENCH

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Resident welcomes removal of historic tree after 30-foot-long branch falls, blocking his driveway and leaving public pathway unusable

Roger Newark, of Benwick Road, Doddington, has welcomed the removal of a historic tree after one of its 30-foot-long branches fell at 5.30am on Wednesday August 19, blocking him in his home and leaving a public pathway unusable. Picture: ROGER NEWARK

Mother ‘blown away’ as Neale-Wade student achieves top GCSE results

Neale-Wade pupil Caitlin Taylor achieved three Grade Nines, two Grade Eights, three Grade Sevens and one Grade Six in her GCSE results. Picture: SANDRA TAYLOR

Used face masks and PPE equivalent to 12 times the weight of a hippopotamus rejected for being disposed of wrongly in Cambridgeshire

County council health bosses express concern about the amount of face masks and used PPE being put into the wrong waste bins. “All of this material is over seven and a half times the weight of an African elephant and over twelve times as heavy as a hippopotamus

Neale-Wade principal receives fitting parting gift as students achieve ‘strong’ GCSE results

Neale-Wade principal Jason Wing received a fitting parting gift as students achieved a strong set of GCSE results. Picture: ARCHANT

Paedophile Dennis King struck a deal to get out of jail early to commit 15 Cambs offences

Dennis King committed offences in and around Peterborough between 1996 and 2015. Picture: Archant/Archive/Anglia Press Agency