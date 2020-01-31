Advanced search

Neale-Wade Academy student to compete in national science and engineering competition

31 January, 2020
Neale-Wade Academy student Ania Daniels Uribarri (pictured) has made it to the final round of a national science and engineering competition.

Neale-Wade Academy student Ania Daniels Uribarri (pictured) has made it to the final round of a national science and engineering competition. Picture: Supplied/NWA

Supplied/NWA

A March student has made it through to the final of a national science and engineering competition after her "exciting project caught the eye of judges".

Ania Daniels Uribarri, a year 13 pupil at Neale-Wade Academy, will compete in the final round of The Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition.

Ania's project, entitled 'Epigenetic Marks in Yeast', was revealed as one of the winners in the online heat rounds and was a judges' favourite.

As part of the project, Ania led an independent investigation into the effects of changes on the growth of yeast cells under extreme conditions.

Her research was a success and she found three key enzymes responsible for the growth of yeast under extreme environments.

This can help understand how cells react to chemotherapeutic drugs, or how we can modify cells to behave in a desired manner such as slowing down the ageing process.

Dr Hilary Leevers, chief executive at EngineeringUK, said: "Ania really impressed the judges with her project and we're excited to see how she does at the UK finals.

"It is a huge achievement to progress to this stage of The Competition and she should be incredibly proud to take up her place and compete at The Big Bang Fair in March 2020."

"Going into its twelfth year in 2020, The Big Bang Fair continues to be a great source of STEM inspiration for young people.

"It provides an amazing opportunity for young visitors, their teachers and parents to get hands-on with a wide range of activities, workshops and shows.

"It engages them in meaningful career conversations with professionals, all designed to bring classroom learning to life and inspire the next generation."

Ania will be invited to attend the competition finals, which are taking place at The Big Bang Fair at Birmingham's NEC arena in March 2020.

