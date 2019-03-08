Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Student raises £1,000 for charity in memory of his grandmother

PUBLISHED: 11:58 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 10 July 2019

Student fundraises in memory of grandmother. Neale-Wade principal Jason Wing with David Ketteringham. Picture: NEALE-WADE

Student fundraises in memory of grandmother. Neale-Wade principal Jason Wing with David Ketteringham. Picture: NEALE-WADE

Archant

A Neale-Wade student has raised £1,000 for charity after completing a 5K run following the death of his grandmother.

David Ketteringham has been raising money for Ovarian Cancer Action after his nan, Miriam Moate, sadly passed away from the disease in March 2017.

He completed a 5K run with some friends on the Neale-Wade's astroturf on March 7 and raised £524.

The academy also held a Wear Something Blue day to help boost David's fundraising, and raised £476, bringing his total to £1,000.

You may also want to watch:

Jason Wing, executive principal, said: "I am very proud of David's achievement.

"Raising £1,000 for charity is no mean feat, and this money will really make a difference to the charity".

Ovarian cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women.

The symptoms are not always easy to recognise because they're similar to those of some more common conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

For more information on charity Ovarian Cancer Action visit https://ovarian.org.uk/

Most Read

Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing and trees

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic

Eat off! Shooters American Diner show off their GIANT 10 pancake eating challenge and no one in March can complete it

Three competitors took on the Shooters 10 pancake challenge and all failed this weekend at the March restaurant. Picture: Shooters American Diner / Facebook

Chatteris man charged with Christmas Day serious assault which left ‘Speedy’ hospitalised on Christmas Day

Michael Cocksedge, 18, of Treeway, has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after Robert Lea, known as Speedy, was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve 2018. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

“It’s something I feel I must do”: Fen cyclist looks to make an impact by tackling 250-mile vegan challenge

Sean Barrs is set to tackle a 250-mile cycle ride in aid of the Veganuary Group. Picture: SEAN BARRS

Showers didn’t spoil the fun at Doddington Carnival and Sports Day 2019

Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Doddington Carnival and Sports Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Most Read

Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing and trees

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic

Eat off! Shooters American Diner show off their GIANT 10 pancake eating challenge and no one in March can complete it

Three competitors took on the Shooters 10 pancake challenge and all failed this weekend at the March restaurant. Picture: Shooters American Diner / Facebook

Chatteris man charged with Christmas Day serious assault which left ‘Speedy’ hospitalised on Christmas Day

Michael Cocksedge, 18, of Treeway, has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after Robert Lea, known as Speedy, was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve 2018. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

“It’s something I feel I must do”: Fen cyclist looks to make an impact by tackling 250-mile vegan challenge

Sean Barrs is set to tackle a 250-mile cycle ride in aid of the Veganuary Group. Picture: SEAN BARRS

Showers didn’t spoil the fun at Doddington Carnival and Sports Day 2019

Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Doddington Carnival and Sports Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Help on the way for those in Wisbech and the Fens living with life-limiting illness

Staff nurse Jane Clarke prepares a patient to receive treatment in the newly refurbished Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre. Picture; ALAN HUDSON DAY CENTRE

Student raises £1,000 for charity in memory of his grandmother

Student fundraises in memory of grandmother. Neale-Wade principal Jason Wing with David Ketteringham. Picture: NEALE-WADE

Two anglers caught fishing at Littleport without a licence among five caught in Cambridgeshire and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £1,800

Anglers found guilty of fishing offences in Cambridgeshire have been ordered to pay fines, costs and victim surcharges totalling almost £1,800.

Funding for programme that helps support teachers in Fenland

A residential programme that helps support teachers at two Fenland schools has been awarded a share of £75,000. Zachary Parsons, a teacher at Neale-Wade Academy, took part in the PTI. Picture: BLJ London

Wisbech celebrates another hugely successful Rose Fair that culminated with the town coming together for the traditional parade through the streets

Rose Fair Parade 2019: Saturday was the successful culmination of this year's Rose Fair at Wisbech as the streets were packed for the annual parade organised by the Round Table. A few showers failed to deter one of the biggest crowds for years. Picture; IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists