Student raises £1,000 for charity in memory of his grandmother

A Neale-Wade student has raised £1,000 for charity after completing a 5K run following the death of his grandmother.

David Ketteringham has been raising money for Ovarian Cancer Action after his nan, Miriam Moate, sadly passed away from the disease in March 2017.

He completed a 5K run with some friends on the Neale-Wade's astroturf on March 7 and raised £524.

The academy also held a Wear Something Blue day to help boost David's fundraising, and raised £476, bringing his total to £1,000.

Jason Wing, executive principal, said: "I am very proud of David's achievement.

"Raising £1,000 for charity is no mean feat, and this money will really make a difference to the charity".

Ovarian cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women.

The symptoms are not always easy to recognise because they're similar to those of some more common conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

For more information on charity Ovarian Cancer Action visit https://ovarian.org.uk/