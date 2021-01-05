Published: 3:22 PM January 5, 2021 Updated: 3:26 PM January 5, 2021

Skye Whytock (left) is aiming to raise nearly £4.000 to fund a four-week trip to Kenya in the summer holidays in a bid to improve people's lives. - Credit: Supplied/Skye Whytock

A student is aiming to raise enough funds for what she said would be “the trip of a lifetime” in a bid to improve people’s lives.

Skye Whytock aims to raise £3,980 to travel to Kenya over four weeks from July to help local communities by providing sustainable projects that benefits them in the long-term, such as new classrooms and a clean water supply.

Skye, who studies at Neale-Wade Academy in March, plans to go to Africa with other students for the trip, which is in partnership with school expedition provider Camps International.

“Me and other students are going on a four-week trip to help improve people’s quality of life, as well as helping the economy and wildlife,” the 17-year-old said.

“We had a representative from Camps International come to an assembly. I then went to a meeting to learn more and the more I heard, I thought I had to do this.”

Skye Whytock (left) is aiming to raise nearly £4.000 to fund a four-week trip to Kenya in the summer holidays in a bid to improve people's lives. - Credit: Supplied/Skye Whytock

You may also want to watch:

Since October last year, Skye, who also works as a pub waitress, has raised around £2,000 for the trek such as through a December bingo night and her own wages.

But due to Covid-19 restrictions, she has instead prepared for a half-marathon in Bedford on March 28.

“I had a successful bingo night and we had one planned for Easter, but we had to cancel it.

“Fundraising has mainly been online, but it’s harder to continue. Before I started training, the most I have ran was seven kilometres, and the half-marathon is 21 kilometres.”

Skye said if the half-marathon does get cancelled, she will run a virtual course in and around March.

She also said if her target is not reached by May 1, all donations would be refunded, but whatever the outcome, Skye hopes her work can inspire other youngsters to do the same.

"Not many people can say they have been to Africa and to have managed to raise £4,000 in the middle of a pandemic is great,” she added.

“Just from posting online what I’ve been doing and spreading the word about an amazing trip, it helps give other people the idea of doing this themselves and encourages other young people to take part.

“Without my family helping with the fundraisers with two other girls, I would not have been able to do this.”

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3rXD72k.