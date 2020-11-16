Council calls on Fenland residents to save through garden waste service

Residents across Fenland are being encouraged to save money by signing up to a waste disposal service.

Fenland District Council (FDC) will be restarting their garden waste service, where brown bins will be collected once every two weeks, from April next year, with more than 22,500 residents across the district already signed up.

Although the annual cost of the service will rise from £40 to £45, the first spike in five years, it has also increased its discount for direct debit customers from 10 to 15 per cent, reducing the overall cost to £38 for the coming season.

The discount will apply to new and existing customers, as the council service bids to remain one of the lowest-priced authority garden waste services in the region.

Councillor Peter Murphy, FDC’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “I’m delighted that we continue to provide an excellent service for residents to dispose of their garden waste, easily, correctly and effectively.

“We are sorry that we are unable to avoid an increase in the fee in this the fifth year of the service, but as costs rise, we find ourselves with no option if we are to keep to our original commitment of the service covering its costs each year.”

New direct debit subscriptions for the 2021-22 service go on sale from December 1 with card and cash payment subscriptions going live on January 4, 2021.

Existing direct debit customers will have their subscriptions renewed in February next year.

For more information on the garden waste service and to sign up, visit https://www.fenland.gov.uk/gardenwaste or call 01354 654321.

