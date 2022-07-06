News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Big Bash concludes eight days of triumph for town

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:17 PM July 6, 2022
Whittlesey Big Bash 2022

It was smiles all round at this year's Whittlesey Big Bash event, which culminated eight days of activities, entertainment and services in and around the town. - Credit: Robert Windle & Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

From live music to admiring classic vehicles, this year’s Whittlesey Big Bash event proved to be a success for all. 

The event culminated eight days of activities, entertainment and services around the town, from table tennis on the Buttercross to coffee mornings. 

Throughout the week, there were 36 free-to-attend events for all ages while the Big Bash itself at the Manor Field boasted the likes of a Golden Age Fair and tea dance family disco. 

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Bethany McFarling, who opened the Big Bash with mayor of Whittlesey Cllr David Mason, as she was named Fenland Youth Radio’s VIP of the day. 

Robert Windle, chairman of the Whittlesey Sports Association and event organiser, said: “Outside, it was music by young and up and coming talent and the Peterborough Highland Pipe Band.  

“There was plenty of sporting activities to have a go at with 225 youngsters having a go a fishing and other sports also inundated.” 

Rob added: “Cambs Fire had plenty climbing all over their fire engine and millions of pounds worth of classic vehicles lined up on the field and admired by all. 

Rob thanked major sponsors EPD Insulation Group, Allison Homes, Freedom Leisure and Fenland District Council for their support leading up to and on the day. 

Park Lane football festival at Whittlesey

A primary schools girls football festival at Park Lane Primary & Nursery School, Whittlesey in the run-up to the Big Bash. - Credit: Robert Windle/RWT Photography

Bethany McFarling on Fenland Youth Radio

Bethany McFarling, 14, who won a competition organised by Fenland Youth Radio to be VIP of the day. - Credit: Robert Windle/RWT Photography

EngAge session at Whittlesey Community Hub

EngAge session for over 50s at the Whittlesey Community Hub in the run-up to the Big Bash 2022. - Credit: Robert Windle/RWT Photography

Little Angels at Whittlesey Christian Church

The Little Angels Playgroup at the Whittlesey Christian Church ahead of the Big Bash 2022. - Credit: Robert Windle/RWT Photography

Manor Field Run at Whittlesey Big Bash 2022

Runners turn up at the Manor Field, Whittlesey during Big Bash Week. - Credit: Robert Windle/RWT Photography

Girls football festival at Park Lane School Whittlesey

Medals were handed out at the primary schools girls football festival during Big Bash week. - Credit: Robert Windle/RWT Photography

Whittlesey Big Bash 2022

Music on the Buttercross was held in the run-up to the Whittlesey Big Bash 2022. - Credit: Robert Windle/RWT Photography

Whittlesey Big Bash 2022

Music on the Buttercross was held in the run-up to the Whittlesey Big Bash 2022. - Credit: Robert Windle/RWT Photography

Whittlesey Big Bash 2022

Music on the Buttercross was held in the run-up to the Whittlesey Big Bash 2022. - Credit: Robert Windle/RWT Photography

Table tennis at Whittlesey Christian Church

Peter Hau leads a community table tennis session at the Whittlesey Christian Church during Big Bash Week. - Credit: Robert Windle/RWT Photography

