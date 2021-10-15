Published: 2:46 PM October 15, 2021

Police and ambulance crews were called to Eaton Estate in Wimblington to reports of a "sudden death". - Credit: Archant

Police and ambulance crews were called to a “sudden death” in Wimblington last night.

A police car and two ambulance vehicles were called to a house on Eaton Estate on Thursday evening where a man died.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at just after 6pm on October 14 with reports of a sudden death on Eaton Estate, Wimblington.

“The death of a man in his thirties is not being treated as suspicious and has been passed to the coroner.”

It is unclear how the man died.

We will update once more information is released.