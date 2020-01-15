Advanced search

Cambridgeshire hospice Sue Ryder raise over £20,000 from Christmas fayre

PUBLISHED: 14:49 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 15 January 2020

Staff and volunteers at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice raised over £20,000 from their Christmas fayre. Picture: SUE RYDER

Staff and volunteers at a Cambridgeshire hospice have raised over £20,000 to earn vital funds for families in their care.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough organised a Christmas fayre to help meet their £2.4 million target to keep the service running.

Martin Russell, head of support services at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said:

"As a charity, all our care is given for free to those who need it. However, we need to raise £2.4 million this year to keep our services running.

"We couldn't do this without people's kind support at events such as the Christmas Fayre."

Guests were able to browse a variety of items ranging from toys and books, clothes and jewellery and homemade cakes and chutneys.

Children also enjoyed a special visit from Father Christmas, with music and food and drink on offer.

The hospice is encouraging people to drop off their unwanted Christmas gifts at their Longthorpe site as they already prepare for this year's festive event.

Mr Russell added: "We are now looking ahead to this year's Christmas fayre and asking people if they have any unwanted Christmas gifts they could donate to it.

"Items such as unwanted toiletries, gift packs of candles, decorations, crackers, toys, jigsaws, slippers, scarves and jewellery would be gratefully received."

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is the only specialist palliative care inpatient unit in Peterborough, which provides care and support for people living with life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families across the region.

For more information, call Martin Russell on 01733 225 900, visit the hospice at Thorpe Road, Longthorpe, Peterborough, PE3 6LW or visit https://www.sueryder.org/thorpehall.

