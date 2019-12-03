Advanced search

Sue Ryder cup! March Golf Club to begin year of fundraising for local hospice

PUBLISHED: 16:53 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 03 December 2019

Members of the March Golf Club are gearing up for a year of fundraising for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. Picture: Supplied

Members of the March Golf Club are gearing up for a year of fundraising for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. Picture: Supplied

A golf captain from the Fens is gearing up for a year of fundraising for a hospice which cared for her late father.

Emma Norman from Chatteris is the ladies captain for 2020 at March Golf Club and has chosen to support Sue Ryder Thope Hall Hospice.

Emma, who has been a member of the club for four years, will lead members in fundraising for the charity throughout next year.

She said: "The hospice in Peterborough is where my Dad, who passed away in January 2019, spent the last 10 days of his life.

"The care he and the rest of my family received was something we will be forever grateful for."

The hospice provides palliative care to people living with life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families, across Cambridgeshire.

Its care is free of charge to those who need it, however it needs to raise £2.4 million this year to continue to provide it.

Nilesh Patel, senior community fundraiser at Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: "We look forward to hearing about your fantastic fundraising over the coming months.

"It costs us £9,000 a day to run our services and be there when it matters for local families.

"We couldn't do that without the kind help and support of our local community and people like Emma.

"If you are thinking about fundraising, please do pick up the phone and get in touch; we'd love to support you every step of the way and help you to achieve your fundraising goals."

