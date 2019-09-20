Advanced search

Summer Reading Challenge 2019: Record-breaking numbers as nearly 200 take part in educational challenge at Whittlesey Library

20 September, 2019 - 12:20
According to organisers, a record number of children signed up to this year’s Summer Reading Challenge. Picture: RWT Photography/Robert Windle

A record-breaking number of children took part in this year's Summer Reading Challenge in Whittlesey, say organisers.

The Fenland town's library had nearly 200 sign up for the 2019 challenge with 110 going on to complete it and collect their certificates.

The challenge takes place every year during the summer holidays. Children can sign up at their local library, and then read six library books of their choice to complete it.

It is completely free to take part and children can gain rewards along the way.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire County Council said: "This year's theme was 'Space Chase'.

"Children taking part in the Challenge joined the super space family, The Rockets, for a thrilling mission to track down books nabbed by mischievous aliens!"

Those who completed the challenge collected their certificates and medals from the mayor Cllr Julie Windle on Monday, September 16.

Four teenage volunteers who gave up 130 hours over the summer to support children in the challenge were also recognised at the ceremony.

The annual Summer Reading Challenge helps get three-quarters-of-a-million children across the country into libraries each year to keep up their reading skills and confidence.

Last year over 94,000 children took part across the East of England.

For more information, visit: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/residents/libraries-leisure-&-culture/libraries/library-news/summer-reading-challenge/

