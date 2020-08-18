Town council aims to lift the people of Chatteris with annual summer shows

The annual Chatteris Summer Fun shows are planned to return as they look to lift the community amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS Archant

It may not be exactly the same, but Chatteris Town Council’s annual Summer Fun shows aim to bring some much-needed entertainment following the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council has organised two shows for children aged three to eight-years-old and their families this month and September after the government lifted restrictions on outdoor theatres.

The shows will feature the likes of a Little Red Riding Hood performance, as well as the Mad Etiquette theatre group.

A spokesperson for Chatteris Town Council said: “Two carefully managed shows will be held at Furrowfields Recreation Ground at 11am on Friday, August 28 and Friday, September 4, weather permitting.

“On August 28, the popular Booster Cushion will return to Chatteris to perform Little Red Riding Hood and Friends and on September 4, a theatre group new to Chatteris, Mad Etiquette, will present Captain Cauliflower and Marvin the Mischievous Moose.”

MORE: Chatteris resident on a mission to clean up hometown during lockdown helps raise hundreds

There is no charge for either show but numbers are limited and children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Families will be invited to bring their own picnic blankets to ensure social distancing, and children will be required to keep those blankets.

For more information, email chatteriscouncil@btinternet.com, call 01354 695166 or visit the Chatteris Town Council Facebook page.