Sunken boat left half submerged in River Nene after flash flooding
- Credit: Patrick Elener
A sunken boat was left half submerged in the River Nene at March over the Christmas break following dangerous flash floods.
The small vessel was moored at Nene Parade in the Fenland town when flooding hit the region on Wednesday, December 23.
Pictures emerged on social media of the craft half underwater amongst the other boats at the town centre before it began drifting away.
The Middle Level Commissioners tweeted a photo on December 27 of what seems to be the same boat along the Old River Nene just east of March.
A spokesperson said: “There is a sunken boat - Old River Nene east of March.
“This will not be attended to until the New Year as few boat movements are expected at this time with Tier 4 in force.”
Speaking of the floods, they said: “This has been the most severe flooding event in over 20 years.
“Please take care as levels, whilst still extremely high, will start to drop soon.
“Please check your boat regularly as the levels fall, but be sure to take no unnecessary risks.”