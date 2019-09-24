Advanced search

Nine-year-old Charlotte Self from Chatteris scoops top prize at equestrian competition

24 September, 2019 - 11:09
A Fenland youngster has scooped a top prize at a West Sussex equestrian competition over the weekend.

Charlotte Self from Chatteris competed at her first championship show at the weekend and won first prize in her class.

The nine-year-old won in the 'Style and Performance Class' at this year's Sunshine Tour Championships held in Hickstead from September 12 to 15.

Charlotte and her pony, Sarnau Spirit, was up against 39 competitors in the final judging competition and came home with the win.

She said: "We went to have fun [at the competition] and anything else was a bonus."

Charlotte's mum said: "She has worked extremely hard with her pony Sprite getting to know each other since they became a partnership in January.

"Charlotte came off the lead rein in showjumping in January and Sprite has taught her so much already."

Rebecca Stansfield of The Sunshine Tour said: "The tour offers a fabulous opportunity for unaffiliated riders to experience the fun and excitement of competition."

For more information, visit: www.hickstead.co.uk

