Super slimmer drops half her body weight to win golden award

PUBLISHED: 11:52 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 03 October 2019

Super slimmer Kerrie joined members of the Slimming World group to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Picture: Charlene Knowles

Archant

A super slimmer from Whittlesey who has lost more than half her body weight dazzled in a 1960s dress to mark the anniversary of a weight loss group.

Kerrie Woodhead, 37, has lost 12 stone since becoming a member of Slimming World in 2015, weighing more than 24 stone at the time.

Kerrie and her daughter Emily both glammed up to celebrate her achievement for the Slimming World's 50th birthday.

She said without the support from Slimming World, her friends in group and her consultants she doesn't know "where she would be or what state her physical and mental health would be in".

She was gifted with a golden 50 award and £50 shopping vouchers by the company.

Consultant Anna said: "It's been a fun-filled week with fabulous food and party games.

"It's been amazing to see members come together and celebrate this special occasion."

Consultant Charlene commented that she thought her members were "amazing sports" for dressing up and joining in.

