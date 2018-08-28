Super slimmers in Outwell lose a huge 160 stone to live life to the full

It has been a whirlwind twelve months for members of Outwell Slimming World group who have lost a collective 160 stone.

Members have also seen a range of health benefits, including being able to breath easier, less pressure on joints and even reversal of type 2 diabetes.

Sharon has just achieved her five stone award in 25 weeks and reversed her pre-diabetes diagnosis.

Sandi got her four stone award, dropped five dress sizes and had a comfortable flight to Disney Florida in the summer.

Mike lost more than three stone and was able to stop taking all medication for diabetes.

Pauline got to her dream target and reversed her diabetes.

They are just some of the super slimmer’s who meet at Outwell Village Hall, every Thursday at 9.30am.

Jo Johnson Andow, the group consultant, said: “I’m so proud of my members and their success.

“Unfortunately there is still an obesity problem in the area and we want to help as many people as possible.”

Jo is now set to offer more help with the opening of a new 5.30pm group on Thursday January 17.

“Having lost two stone myself I know there are challenges with losing weight, but I also know the results are worth the effort,” she added.

“I will be there every step of the way supporting every member.”

The group meets every Thursday at Outwell Village Hall at 9.30am and 5.30pm (from January 17).

For more information contact Jo on 07527646062.