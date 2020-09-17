Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris show support for good causes with donations

The Chatteris Midsummer Festival, Active Fenland and the St Wendreda’s Church Bellringers will receive £250 in the latest round of funding from Jack’s supermarket. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris has shown its support to the local community by donating towards different causes.

The supermarket, based on Fenland Way, will donate £250 to four causes through its Jack’s Supports scheme, where proceeds were donated from the sale of carrier bags.

Those that won in the latest round of funding include Active Fenland, Chatteris Midsummer Festival and St Wendreda’s Church Bellringers in March.

Active Fenland will use the donation to help set up walking and ‘back to netball’ sessions in Chatteris, the Chatteris Midsummer Festival will put the funds towards a ‘colour fun run’ while the money will also go towards a refurbishment project at St Wendreda’s Church.

Peter Lonsdale, manager of Jack’s Chatteris, said: “It’s wonderful to see how many local organisations and groups have benefitted from the donation.

“It’s important to everyone at Jack’s to be able to give back to the local community who have always been so kind to us.”

Pupils at Kingsfield Primary School and Glebelands School in Chatteris collected hampers filled with breakfast items and healthy snacks prepared by Jack’s, as well as tea, coffee and biscuits for staff to help welcome back primary schools in the area.

To be considered for the next round of Jack’s Supports funding, apply at https://jackssupports.org.uk/.

