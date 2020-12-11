Advanced search

Zombie knives included in amnesty plea by Cambridgeshire police

PUBLISHED: 09:17 11 December 2020

Police are encouraging those who own illegal weapons to surrender them as part of a government scheme where they could be eligible for compensation. Picture: ARCHANT/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK

Police are encouraging those who own illegal weapons to surrender them as part of a government scheme where they could be eligible for compensation. Picture: ARCHANT/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK

Archant

Those that own illegal weapons, including zombie knives, are being encouraged to surrender them as part of a government scheme.

Police are encouraging those who own illegal weapons to surrender them as part of a government scheme where they could be eligible for compensation. Picture: ARCHANTPolice are encouraging those who own illegal weapons to surrender them as part of a government scheme where they could be eligible for compensation. Picture: ARCHANT

Weapons made illegal under the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 could be eligible for government compensation if handed in between today (Thursday) and March 9, 2021.

The scheme bids to tackle serious violence by limiting the number of illegal weapons on the streets, where compensation can be claimed during the three-month period if a surrender and claim is made at the same time.

Superintendent Robin Sissons, of Cambridgeshire police, said: “Tackling serious street-based violence and ridding Cambridgeshire’s streets of weapons is a priority for the force.

“Weapons and crime often go hand in hand. I’m urging everybody who has any kind of weapon, which was previously lawful to own, to take advantage of the surrender and compensation on offer.”

Police are encouraging those who own illegal weapons to surrender them as part of a government scheme where they could be eligible for compensation. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOKPolice are encouraging those who own illegal weapons to surrender them as part of a government scheme where they could be eligible for compensation. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK

Supt Sissons added: “I believe this is a real step in the right direction and will allow us to remove yet more dangerous weapons from our streets and keep the public safe.”

People in possession of an illegal weapon are being advised to get in touch with the weapons surrender team by emailing opbritney@hets.pnn.police.uk, who will then arrange to collect.

A compensation form will also be sent, which must be fully completed and returned at the point of surrender in order to qualify for reimbursement from the government.

Those unable to email are asked to call 101 for the weapons surrender team.

Supt Clare Smith, deputy head of criminal justice for Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire said it’s important the public understands that these weapons, which were previously lawful to own privately, are now illegal and must be surrendered.

She said: “These are dangerous weapons and taking them out of private ownership will help keep communities safe and prevent them from falling into criminal hands.

“There will be people who own these weapons as trophy pieces with no intention of ever using them.

“The law still applies and the surrender campaign is an opportunity for them to hand in these weapons and potentially be compensated by the government for their loss.”

A full list of qualifying weapons is available on the government website. To learn more about the surrender and compensation scheme, visit https://bit.ly/2LeuKhZ.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Two children die in Cambridgeshire house blaze - woman, 35, suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Zombie knives included in amnesty plea by Cambridgeshire police

Police are encouraging those who own illegal weapons to surrender them as part of a government scheme where they could be eligible for compensation. Picture: ARCHANT/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK

E-bike to ‘revolutionise travel’ in Cambridgeshire, hopes mayor

E-scooters getting a trial run in Cambridge. Mayor James Palmer believes they will revolutionise travel locally whilst enabling people to remain sociallly dIstanced. Picture: CAPCA

Couple bid to legally call caravan their home

Certificate of lawful use applied for by Christchurch couple who live in a caravan. Photographic evidence has been sent to Fenland Council including their letterbox. Picture; FDC PLANNING PORTAL

Communities come together to push ‘there’s no reason not to self-isolate’ message

Communities across Cambridgeshire have come together to spread awareness about self-isolation during the pandemic. Picture: File/Jacob King/PA Archive/PA Images