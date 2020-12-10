Police encourage residents to surrender illegal weapons as part of government scheme

Picture: ARCHANT/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK

Those that own illegal weapons, including zombie knives, are being encourage to surrender them as part of a government scheme.

Police are encouraging those who own illegal weapons to surrender them as part of a government scheme where they could be eligible for compensation.

Weapons made illegal under the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 could be eligible for government compensation if handed in between today (Thursday) and March 9, 2021.

The scheme bids to tackle serious violence by limiting the number of illegal weapons on the streets, where compensation can be claimed during the three-month period if a surrender and claim is made at the same time.

Superintendent Robin Sissons, of Cambridgeshire police, said: “Tackling serious street-based violence and ridding Cambridgeshire’s streets of weapons is a priority for the force.

“Weapons and crime often go hand in hand. I’m urging everybody who has any kind of weapon, which was previously lawful to own, to take advantage of the surrender and compensation on offer.”

Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK

Supt Sissons added: “I believe this is a real step in the right direction and will allow us to remove yet more dangerous weapons from our streets and keep the public safe.”

People in possession of an illegal weapon are being advised to get in touch with the weapons surrender team by emailing opbritney@hets.pnn.police.uk, who will then arrange to collect.

A compensation form will also be sent, which must be fully completed and returned at the point of surrender in order to qualify for reimbursement from the government.

Those unable to email are asked to call 101 for the weapons surrender team.

Supt Clare Smith, deputy head of criminal justice for Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire said it’s important the public understands that these weapons, which were previously lawful to own privately, are now illegal and must be surrendered.

She said: “These are dangerous weapons and taking them out of private ownership will help keep communities safe and prevent them from falling into criminal hands.

“There will be people who own these weapons as trophy pieces with no intention of ever using them.

“The law still applies and the surrender campaign is an opportunity for them to hand in these weapons and potentially be compensated by the government for their loss.”

A full list of qualifying weapons is available on the government website. To learn more about the surrender and compensation scheme, visit https://bit.ly/2LeuKhZ.

