Suspected bike thief wrapped up in cocaine arrest

Harry Goodman

Published: 1:22 PM August 26, 2022
22 wraps of what's suspected to be cocaine were found on the man

A man stopped for suspected bike theft was arrested after police found he was carrying 22 wraps of what they suspected to be cocaine.

The Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped a 22-year-old man at about 2.50pm on August 25. 

He was stopped by officers on Creek Road in March, because he was riding a bicycle that was suspected to be stolen. 

A spokesperson for the police said: “When they searched the man, who is of no known address, they discovered 22 wraps of suspected cocaine and two mobile phones. 

"Cash was also found the man during the officers search. 

“The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class-A drug and robbery.

"He remains in custody.” 


