Cambridgeshire man arrested and charged with 'making nuisance calls' after allegedly calling 999 just to burp down the phone

25 September, 2019 - 10:12
Rhys Pilott has been arrested after reportedly dialling 999 just to burp down the phone to call handlers. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Facebook/CambsCops

A man has been arrested and charged with 'making nuisance 999 calls' after allegedly dialling emergency services just to burp down the line.

Rhys Pilott, of Crown Street in Peterborough, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday (September 24) on suspicion of causing a nuisance to the public.

The 28-year-old was charged with the offence and has since been released on police bail until his first court hearing at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on October 17.

Last week, police shared the audio recording on social media; however it has since been removed due to legal reasons.

Speaking of the clip, a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "This may make you laugh, but for us this is no laughing matter.

"Regardless of how many fizzy drinks you've had, this is not an appropriate use of our 999 emergency line.

"Calls like these keep our lines busy, meaning we may struggle to answer calls and deal with genuine emergencies as quickly as you would like us to.

"Please only dial 999 when you really need our help."

