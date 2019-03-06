Suspected drink driver arrested after causing ‘significant damage’ to March gardens in Norwood Road smash

The driver who ploughed through a garden wall and fence in Norwood Road, March has been arrested, police reveal. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A driver who ploughed through a March family’s garden last Sunday morning has been arrested, Cambridgeshire Police has revealed.

Officers were called to Norwood Road on March 3 at around 9am to reports of a car that had left the road and driven into a nearby garden.

An eye witness recalls the moment he spotted the driver walking away from the crash – he said he thought the person, who is still unknown, was heading to the shop to sit down.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “One of the passengers received minor injuries and the driver was arrested for drink driving.”

A few years ago, residents that lived down a neighbouring road collected names for a petition for traffic calming measures to be put in place to prevent speeding.

One resident said: It [the scene] was a right mess when I passed this morning; god only knows how he managed it. It’s lucky no one was hurt.”

Councillor Jan French replied to the feed of disgruntled residents of Norwood Road on social media and asked for suggestions of what needed to be done to prevent further incidents.

She said: “We need to speak to residents again, what do they want? What will work for them? No matter what is put in, you will never stop the boy racers or idiots.”