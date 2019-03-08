Residents warned to stay inside and homes left without power after suspected underground electrical fire breaks out on March street

Emergency services on scene at a suspected underground electrical fire on Deerfield Road in March. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Dozens of homes have been left without power after a suspected underground electrical fire on a residential road in Fenland.

Residents have been warned to 'stay inside' while emergency services attend the scene on Deerfield Road in March this afternoon (August 20).

Police officers are on scene with the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service as they try and work out what exactly has gone wrong.

In an alarming post on social media, Cambs Cops said: "Please be aware we are attending a possible underground electrical fire in Deerfield Road, March.

"Please avoid the area and residents to stay inside."

