Residents warned to stay inside and homes left without power after suspected underground electrical fire breaks out on March street
PUBLISHED: 17:29 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 20 August 2019
Harry Rutter / ARCHANT
Dozens of homes have been left without power after a suspected underground electrical fire on a residential road in Fenland.
Emergency services on scene at a suspected underground electrical fire on Deerfield Road in March. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT
Residents have been warned to 'stay inside' while emergency services attend the scene on Deerfield Road in March this afternoon (August 20).
Police officers are on scene with the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service as they try and work out what exactly has gone wrong.
In an alarming post on social media, Cambs Cops said: "Please be aware we are attending a possible underground electrical fire in Deerfield Road, March.
"Please avoid the area and residents to stay inside."
- More as we get it.
