Hare coursers who told officers they were searching for a lost dog appear in court
PUBLISHED: 17:16 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 28 October 2020
Suspected hare coursers who told police officers they’d travelled to the Fens from the South West to look for their lost dog have appeared in court.
The group of three were stopped by Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team in November 2019 when a landowner blocked in their car.
The Isuzu 4x4 was seized and the three people were interviewed by officers – they appeared in court today (October 28) and pleaded guilty to poaching.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Remember these three who said they’d come from the South West to look at property and search for their lost Spaniel?
“They were found guilty at court for poaching and driving otherwise than on a road; all three got driving bans and £740 fines.”
One resident said: “These people are barbaric; I have seen them on Grunty Fen.
“I stopped, wanted to confront them, and was intimidated.
“These are the people that bet thousands on a poor Hare to die; the law needs to change.”
