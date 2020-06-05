Advanced search

Suspected firearms incident in Cambridgeshire sparks major police operation

PUBLISHED: 11:50 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 05 June 2020

At about 8pm yesterday (4 June) officers from the armed policing unit arrested a 36-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of firearms offences in the Hampton area. . A search of his home address is being conducted and the man remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Hampton, Peterborough Friday 05 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

At about 8pm yesterday (4 June) officers from the armed policing unit arrested a 36-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of firearms offences in the Hampton area. . A search of his home address is being conducted and the man remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Hampton, Peterborough Friday 05 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

© Terry Harris

A major police operation was launched by Cambridgeshire police last night (June 4) to deal with a suspected firearms incident.

At about 8pm yesterday (4 June) officers from the armed policing unit arrested a 36-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of firearms offences in the Hampton area. . A search of his home address is being conducted and the man remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Hampton, Peterborough Friday 05 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.At about 8pm yesterday (4 June) officers from the armed policing unit arrested a 36-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of firearms offences in the Hampton area. . A search of his home address is being conducted and the man remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Hampton, Peterborough Friday 05 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Residents in part of Hampton, Peterborough, stayed looking out their windows as armed officers raided a home in Leaf Avenue.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police confirmed today that “at about 8pm yesterday (June 4) officers from the armed policing unit arrested a 36-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of firearms offences in the Hampton area.

No charges have yet been brought however the man was detained overnight for questioning and remains in custody.

The spokesman said: “A search of his home address is being conducted and the man remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”

Armed police spotted in Hamton. Car taken away. Holly walk, lady charlotte , Leaf Avenue and Buckthorn Road., Hampton, Peterborough Thursday 04 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.Armed police spotted in Hamton. Car taken away. Holly walk, lady charlotte , Leaf Avenue and Buckthorn Road., Hampton, Peterborough Thursday 04 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police are expected to release more details later.

Armed police spotted in Hamton. Car taken away. Holly walk, lady charlotte , Leaf Avenue and Buckthorn Road., Hampton, Peterborough Thursday 04 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.Armed police spotted in Hamton. Car taken away. Holly walk, lady charlotte , Leaf Avenue and Buckthorn Road., Hampton, Peterborough Thursday 04 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Armed police spotted in Hamton. Car taken away. Holly walk, lady charlotte , Leaf Avenue and Buckthorn Road., Hampton, Peterborough Thursday 04 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.Armed police spotted in Hamton. Car taken away. Holly walk, lady charlotte , Leaf Avenue and Buckthorn Road., Hampton, Peterborough Thursday 04 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pool of blood discovered in Fenland village

Police were called to Hospital Road in Doddington where they discovered a pool of blood. Picture: DAN MASON

‘The kindest soul anyone will ever meet’ - daughter’s moving tribute to mum who ‘fought and battled until the end’

Tributes have been paid to Ramila Karia, who ran the Chatteris Post Office with her husband and post master Satish. Since her death in May following a long illness, people have paid tribute to Ramila (right). Her daughter Reshma (left) said her

Health care worker, head teacher and bin man among Fen lockdown heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

To thank people who are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown. Wisbech woman Jessie Rae, who has worked in health care for 11 years and lives with her grandad Roy Newby has nominated herself. Picture: SUPPLIED

Supercar driver, 28, caught with fake licence and no insurance admits he hadn’t passed test

A man caught driving a supercar with no insurance and a fake licence has been handed a suspended sentence and been banned from the roads. Picture: Cambs Cops

Family overwhelmed by support as Hares superfan Joshua celebrates big day in style

Joshua Harvey was inundated with birthday cards and gifts to celebrate his 21st birthday, as well as receiving visits from both firefighters and the police. Pictures: SUPPLIED/BECKA HARVEY

Most Read

Pool of blood discovered in Fenland village

Police were called to Hospital Road in Doddington where they discovered a pool of blood. Picture: DAN MASON

‘The kindest soul anyone will ever meet’ - daughter’s moving tribute to mum who ‘fought and battled until the end’

Tributes have been paid to Ramila Karia, who ran the Chatteris Post Office with her husband and post master Satish. Since her death in May following a long illness, people have paid tribute to Ramila (right). Her daughter Reshma (left) said her

Health care worker, head teacher and bin man among Fen lockdown heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

To thank people who are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown. Wisbech woman Jessie Rae, who has worked in health care for 11 years and lives with her grandad Roy Newby has nominated herself. Picture: SUPPLIED

Supercar driver, 28, caught with fake licence and no insurance admits he hadn’t passed test

A man caught driving a supercar with no insurance and a fake licence has been handed a suspended sentence and been banned from the roads. Picture: Cambs Cops

Family overwhelmed by support as Hares superfan Joshua celebrates big day in style

Joshua Harvey was inundated with birthday cards and gifts to celebrate his 21st birthday, as well as receiving visits from both firefighters and the police. Pictures: SUPPLIED/BECKA HARVEY

Latest from the Cambs Times

Suspected firearms incident in Cambridgeshire sparks major police operation

At about 8pm yesterday (4 June) officers from the armed policing unit arrested a 36-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of firearms offences in the Hampton area. . A search of his home address is being conducted and the man remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Hampton, Peterborough Friday 05 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Kids try their luck at McDonald’s drive-thru in attempt to be served in plastic cars

Two children were spotted trying their luck at McDonald�s drive-thru in Wisbech in two ride-on plastic cars. Picture: Supplied

READER LETTER: ‘None of the supporting documentation for Soham rail station appears to be based on truth’

The future vision of Soham rail station compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

NHS Test and Trace will help us get life back on track

Work continues on the NHS Covid-19 app following a successful rollout on the Isle of Wight Picture: contributed

Football club receives vital pitch fund and are still in it to win it

Wisbech St Mary FC were awarded a grant to help prepare their pitch at the ABC Stadium for when they return to action. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24