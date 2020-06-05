Suspected firearms incident in Cambridgeshire sparks major police operation

At about 8pm yesterday (4 June) officers from the armed policing unit arrested a 36-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of firearms offences in the Hampton area. . A search of his home address is being conducted and the man remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Hampton, Peterborough Friday 05 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

A major police operation was launched by Cambridgeshire police last night (June 4) to deal with a suspected firearms incident.

Residents in part of Hampton, Peterborough, stayed looking out their windows as armed officers raided a home in Leaf Avenue.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police confirmed today that “at about 8pm yesterday (June 4) officers from the armed policing unit arrested a 36-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of firearms offences in the Hampton area.

No charges have yet been brought however the man was detained overnight for questioning and remains in custody.

The spokesman said: “A search of his home address is being conducted and the man remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”

Police are expected to release more details later.

