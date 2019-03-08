Advanced search

Town gridlocked as main shopping street springs a suspected gas leak

PUBLISHED: 12:12 10 October 2019

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks � causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

March is a town in gridlock today as engineers work to find the source of a gas leak.

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The main Broad Street is closed to traffic entering from Station Road or Darthill Road.

Many motorists have to access the town via the bypass to get from one side of the town to the other. A local diversionary route down Grays Lane (behind Barclays) was being used but access has now been denied.

The suspected gas leak has meant large swathes of Broad Street being dug up to find and remedy what could be multiple leaks.

Residents have taken to social media to complain about lack of signage which means drivers are only warned of the closure when they get near to it.

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

All local shops remain open although some are complaining that footfall has dropped.

Dan Smethurst of Shooters American Diner said: "The diner was dead as no one could get into town and we couldn't do deliveries as the traffic was so bad.

"We ended up closing early at 8pm. I spoke to one of the gas engineers and he said he had no idea how long it was going to take as they had found seven leaks in just one part of the high street!"

Stagecoach have announced that its 33,46 and 56 service will not be picking up passengers from Broad Street Tesco due to the works.

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Instead, those wanting to ride the 33 service can catch it from Sainsbury's and the evening Chatteris bus will pick up at big Tesco.

The Neale-Wade service (46 and 56) will use the bypass and Gaul Road. Pick up will be at Barclays Bank in the town.

Gas company Kadent have promised a statement shortly.

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks – causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

