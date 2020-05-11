Advanced search

Man, 53, arrested following Easter Egg and meat thefts from shops in March town centre

PUBLISHED: 16:47 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 11 May 2020

Colin McKay, aged 53, was arrested on May 10 in connection with a number of thefts from shops in March town centre. Picture: Archant/File

A man has been arrested following a number of thefts from shops in March town centre during the coronavirus lockdown.

Colin McKay from the Fenland town was arrested on Sunday, May 10 after two thefts of Easter Eggs and meat from Iceland and Tesco.

The 53-year-old of Darthill Road has been released on bail and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on June 25.

