Man, 53, arrested following Easter Egg and meat thefts from shops in March town centre
PUBLISHED: 16:47 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 11 May 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested following a number of thefts from shops in March town centre during the coronavirus lockdown.
You may also want to watch:
Colin McKay from the Fenland town was arrested on Sunday, May 10 after two thefts of Easter Eggs and meat from Iceland and Tesco.
The 53-year-old of Darthill Road has been released on bail and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on June 25.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.