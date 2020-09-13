Three arrests after police ‘sting’ hare coursing suspects following 32 mile pursuit across Cambridgeshire
PUBLISHED: 16:47 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 13 September 2020
John Elworthy
Police conducted a 32-mile pursuit starting at Holme at around 1600 on Saturday to Chittering before stopping a Grand Cherokee that ended up in a ditch after itt was stung at 17:00 hours. Three arrests were made and a dog was taken into care. Picture; POLICE/GOOGLE
A cross country police pursuit ended with three arrests, a car in a ditch and a dog looking for a new home.
It was a Grand Cherokee SUV that caught the eye of the rural crime action team, suspected of being used in hare coursing.
“It led officers on a 32-mile pursuit starting at Holme at around 1600 to Chittering before it was stung at 17:00 hours on Saturday,” said a police spokesperson.
“The vehicle was driving dangerously more than the speed limit and showed a blatant disregard for the safety of the public.
“Even after being stung the vehicle continued without tyres until the driver lost control.”
“Three men were arrested, one of which had two outstanding warrants,” said the spokesperson. And the dog, also seized, was taken into care by the police.
One person said: “I couldn’t believe the speed they were driving across fields between Stretham and Wilburton; I was left in a cloud of dust”.
“They definitely didn’t want to be caught.”
