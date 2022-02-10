Care home residents go for gold in own Winter Olympic games
- Credit: Swan House Care Home
Care home residents at Swan House Care Home in Chatteris have been taking part in their own Winter Olympic Games while supporting Team GB in Beijing.
The home’s magic moments coordinators devised a series of activities designed for residents of all abilities to take part in.
These included tabletop curling, snowball bowling, cross-country quizzing and armchair ice dancing.
Resident Anne MacDonald, 89, said: “I’m really enjoying taking part in all the different events, they’re great fun and it just goes to show you can have a go at anything whatever your age!”
88-year-old Dennis Easy said: “It’s so exciting! I didn’t know I had it in me – I just hope Team GB win as many medals as I have!”
Anne Hillary, the home’s manager, said: “Our team members are going to be kept very busy handing out medals to all our residents who are extremely competitive.
“Our Olympic themed activities will culminate with a closing ceremony party so we can celebrate everyone’s achievements.”