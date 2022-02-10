Residents at Swan House Care Home in Chatteris have taken part in curling, snowball bowling, cross-country quizzing and armchair ice dancing. - Credit: Swan House Care Home

Care home residents at Swan House Care Home in Chatteris have been taking part in their own Winter Olympic Games while supporting Team GB in Beijing.

The home’s magic moments coordinators devised a series of activities designed for residents of all abilities to take part in.

These included tabletop curling, snowball bowling, cross-country quizzing and armchair ice dancing.

Residents Jennifer Morgan aged 85 and Marjorie Brownlee aged 93 with their medals. - Credit: Swan House Care Home

Resident Doreen Wilkinson with her homemade Olympic torch. - Credit: Swan House Care Home

Resident Anne MacDonald, 89, said: “I’m really enjoying taking part in all the different events, they’re great fun and it just goes to show you can have a go at anything whatever your age!”

88-year-old Dennis Easy said: “It’s so exciting! I didn’t know I had it in me – I just hope Team GB win as many medals as I have!”

Anne Hillary, the home’s manager, said: “Our team members are going to be kept very busy handing out medals to all our residents who are extremely competitive.

“Our Olympic themed activities will culminate with a closing ceremony party so we can celebrate everyone’s achievements.”

Resident Anne MacDonald aged 89, loved the snowball throwing game! - Credit: Swan House Care Home

Residents Dennis Easy aged 88 and Anne MacDonald aged 89 having a go at Nordic Walking. - Credit: Swan House Care Home

Resident Freda Manning going for gold in the tabletop curling event. - Credit: Swan House Care Home



