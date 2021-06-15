Published: 4:55 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 4:57 PM June 15, 2021

Victoria Elston, team member at Swan House Care Home in Chatteris, shows residents David Wool and Joan Lawrence how to play wordsearch on the new interactive table. - Credit: SWAN HOUSE CARE HOME

Residents of a care home in Chatteris have been getting to grips with touch screen technology after a relative donated a large screen interactive table.

As part of Swan House Care Home's 'magic moments together' activity programme, residents are also enjoying using the table for their bingo sessions.

Anne Hillary, manager of Swan House, said: “We are so grateful to one of our residents who donated the gift to the home.

"The table is such fun, the activities are brilliant and provide great stimulation to benefit mental agility.

"When we aren’t using it for games, we can set the background to show things like an ocean full of tropical fish which is enjoyed as a relaxing quiet activity.”

The touchscreen table has lots of games, puzzles and can also be used to screen films.

Resident Joan Lawrence, 95, loves playing games on the new table and said: “It’s interesting and challenging at the same time and keeps my brain ticking nicely”.

Resident Albert Porter, aged 101, enjoyed watching film footage and reminiscing.

He said: "It brought back so many memories watching and listening to songs from wartime."