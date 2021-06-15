News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Care home residents enjoy a gift of touch screen technology

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:55 PM June 15, 2021    Updated: 4:57 PM June 15, 2021
Swan House team member Victoria Elston shows residents David Wool and Joan Lawrence how to play wordsearch

Victoria Elston, team member at Swan House Care Home in Chatteris, shows residents David Wool and Joan Lawrence how to play wordsearch on the new interactive table. - Credit: SWAN HOUSE CARE HOME

Residents of a care home in Chatteris have been getting to grips with touch screen technology after a relative donated a large screen interactive table.

As part of Swan House Care Home's 'magic moments together' activity programme, residents are also enjoying using the table for their bingo sessions. 

Anne Hillary, manager of Swan House, said: “We are so grateful to one of our residents who donated the gift to the home.

"The table is such fun, the activities are brilliant and provide great stimulation to benefit mental agility.

"When we aren’t using it for games, we can set the background to show things like an ocean full of tropical fish which is enjoyed as a relaxing quiet activity.”

You may also want to watch:

The touchscreen table has lots of games, puzzles and can also be used to screen films.

Resident Joan Lawrence, 95, loves playing games on the new table and said: “It’s interesting and challenging at the same time and keeps my brain ticking nicely”. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 ‘It’s a sad thing really’ - vandalism at village church and war memorial
  3. 3 Katie Price mistakes BBC Look East presenter for Natalie Cassidy
  1. 4 Prepare to be ‘as horrified as I was’ says former audit chair
  2. 5 Damning care home report reveals all areas ‘require improvement’
  3. 6 Jail for man who broke partner’s nose and intimidated witness 
  4. 7 Litter pickers find stolen handbag snatched from shopper last year
  5. 8 Slimmer crowned 'greatest loser' after dropping four stone
  6. 9 Two mystery sinkholes appear across town during scorching weekend
  7. 10 Thunderstorms set to hit Cambs after hot intense weekend

Resident Albert Porter, aged 101, enjoyed watching film footage and reminiscing.

He said: "It brought back so many memories watching and listening to songs from wartime."

Chatteris News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lorry driving wrong way around roundabout

Lorry driver makes a fundamental error at Fenland roundabout...

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
The Coffee Tree Xperience at Guyhirn is closed for good after eight years.

Cafe to shut for good after eight years

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The van hit Stuntney Bridge in Ely, nicknamed Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge, at around 8.40am this morning (June 11).  

Van overturns after striking Ely’s infamous ‘most bashed bridge’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
More than £2,500 has been raised in 15 hours to pay for the funeral of "lovely" Angela Morley.

Charity Fundraiser | Updated

£3,400 raised for funeral of 'lovely' Angela

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus