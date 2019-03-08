Record number of sweetcorn lovers munch their way through cobs to win £100

Record number of sweetcorn lovers munch their way through cobs to win £100. Charlie Greig from Chatteris who ate six cobs in three minutes in the final. Picture: SKYLARK Archant

Nearly 100 sweetcorn lovers munched their way through dozens of cobs for a chance to win £100 at Skylark.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Record number of sweetcorn lovers munch their way through cobs to win £100. Luca Leo from Castor (child) who munched through three cobs in three minutes. Picture: SKYLARK Record number of sweetcorn lovers munch their way through cobs to win £100. Luca Leo from Castor (child) who munched through three cobs in three minutes. Picture: SKYLARK

The fifth annual Fenland Sweetcorn Eating Competition took place at the garden centre on Bank Holiday Monday.

The event was well attended considering the hot weather and had a record number of competitors, nearly 100 including adults and children.

The winners were Charlie Greig (adult) from Chatteris who ate six cobs in three minutes in the final and Luca Leo from Castor (child) who munched through three cobs in three minutes.

Charlie received a trophy and £100 cash while Luca was rewarded with a SuperSoaker water pistol and a trophy.

Bart Woodbine, food and events manager, said: "We hope they will return next year to keep their crown and be champions once again."

Skylark is currently in its last few days of its maize maze which runs until September 3.

Over the school holidays children have met Toy Story characters Buzz and Woody while exploring the labyrinth of pathways.

You may also want to watch: