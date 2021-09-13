News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Sweetcorn lovers battle it out to claim annual cash prize

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:52 AM September 13, 2021   
Andy Kulina won the adult Skylark sweetcorn eating competition 2021

Andy Kulina won the adult competition at Skylark Garden Centre's annual sweetcorn eating event. - Credit: Skylark

Sweetcorn lovers took to Skylark Garden Centre at the weekend to see who would be crowned this year’s winners. 

Over 20 people took part in the annual Fenland Sweetcorn Eating Competition at the garden centre in Wimblington on Sunday, September 12. 

Visitors from across the Fens stood by to see who would prevail in the adult and children’s events, where competitors had five minutes to eat as many cobs as possible to win a £100 cash prize. 

Andy Kulina, of Melbourn near Cambridge, won the adult event after eating four cobs in three minutes, while Lily Szopa triumphed in the children’s final. 

Lily Szopa of Wisbech with her Skylark sweetcorn eating competition prize 2021

Lily Szopa (left) won the children's event at Skylark Garden Centre's annual sweetcorn eating event. - Credit: Skylark

Bart Woodbine, of Skylark Garden Centre, said: “Andy, originally from the USA, donated his winnings to research towards Phelan-McDermid Syndrome his daughter has. 

You may also want to watch:

“Lily from Wisbech chomped her way through three cobs in three minutes. 

“We have over 20 competitors who were cheered on by hundreds of visitors to the maize maze and funyard.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 £20m drugs conspiracy: 22 gang members jailed for 200 years 
  2. 2 Urgent police appeal to find man missing since Thursday
  3. 3 32 years for ‘no body’ murderer who killed daughter after sex abuse claims  
  1. 4 Chronic bladder pain led to surprise baby birth – mum's incredible story
  2. 5 Victim of ‘joke’ that backfired, paralysed, unable to walk and with “zero hope” 
  3. 6 Car found submerged in river
  4. 7 Big Bash bids to bring glimmer of hope to Whittlesey
  5. 8 Sky diving from 15,000 feet, Bridget shows she is THE head for heights 
Charity News
Wimblington News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The family of Jude Dunn, 19, who was killed in a crash, described him as ‘caring, polite and kind’ 

Cambs Live

‘He died loving life and was always the life and soul of the party’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Moped left in road after crashing with a car in Chatteris

Updated

Moped riders flee scene of crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Gavin and Stacey star James Corden was reportedly filming at The Varsity Hotel & Spa.

Cambs Live

James Corden spotted filming Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Rod Petch of Wisbech has died after battle with lung cancer

Obituary

Wife remembers 'a kind, caring gentleman' after cancer battle

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon