Sweetcorn lovers battle it out to claim annual cash prize
- Credit: Skylark
Sweetcorn lovers took to Skylark Garden Centre at the weekend to see who would be crowned this year’s winners.
Over 20 people took part in the annual Fenland Sweetcorn Eating Competition at the garden centre in Wimblington on Sunday, September 12.
Visitors from across the Fens stood by to see who would prevail in the adult and children’s events, where competitors had five minutes to eat as many cobs as possible to win a £100 cash prize.
Andy Kulina, of Melbourn near Cambridge, won the adult event after eating four cobs in three minutes, while Lily Szopa triumphed in the children’s final.
Bart Woodbine, of Skylark Garden Centre, said: “Andy, originally from the USA, donated his winnings to research towards Phelan-McDermid Syndrome his daughter has.
You may also want to watch:
“Lily from Wisbech chomped her way through three cobs in three minutes.
“We have over 20 competitors who were cheered on by hundreds of visitors to the maize maze and funyard.”
Most Read
- 1 £20m drugs conspiracy: 22 gang members jailed for 200 years
- 2 Urgent police appeal to find man missing since Thursday
- 3 32 years for ‘no body’ murderer who killed daughter after sex abuse claims
- 4 Chronic bladder pain led to surprise baby birth – mum's incredible story
- 5 Victim of ‘joke’ that backfired, paralysed, unable to walk and with “zero hope”
- 6 Car found submerged in river
- 7 Big Bash bids to bring glimmer of hope to Whittlesey
- 8 Sky diving from 15,000 feet, Bridget shows she is THE head for heights