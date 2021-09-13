Published: 11:52 AM September 13, 2021

Sweetcorn lovers took to Skylark Garden Centre at the weekend to see who would be crowned this year’s winners.

Over 20 people took part in the annual Fenland Sweetcorn Eating Competition at the garden centre in Wimblington on Sunday, September 12.

Visitors from across the Fens stood by to see who would prevail in the adult and children’s events, where competitors had five minutes to eat as many cobs as possible to win a £100 cash prize.

Andy Kulina, of Melbourn near Cambridge, won the adult event after eating four cobs in three minutes, while Lily Szopa triumphed in the children’s final.

Lily Szopa (left) won the children's event at Skylark Garden Centre's annual sweetcorn eating event. - Credit: Skylark

Bart Woodbine, of Skylark Garden Centre, said: “Andy, originally from the USA, donated his winnings to research towards Phelan-McDermid Syndrome his daughter has.

“Lily from Wisbech chomped her way through three cobs in three minutes.

“We have over 20 competitors who were cheered on by hundreds of visitors to the maize maze and funyard.”