Pools in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey offer unlimited swimming for those aged over 75 in new active community scheme

25 September, 2019 - 14:17
A handful of swimming pools in Fenland are offering unlimited sessions to the over 75s in the district. Picture: Archant/File

A selection of pools in Fenland are offering unlimited swimming to the over 75s as part of a new active community scheme.

Launched at facilities by Freedom Leisure, the programme will allow residents in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey infinite use of the swimming pool for just £10 per year.

The company says the new initiative is to enable easy access at their Fenland pools and that it is the perfect way of older residents to stay active.

Chris Bryden, Freedom Leisure's active communities manager for Fenland, said: "Swimming is a very good way to keep fit and active and for over 75s, who may have mobility issues.

You may also want to watch:

"It is not only an activity they can do, but it actually helps to improve mobility and ease joint problems.

"We have been offering unlimited swimming for over 75s since we took over the running of sites mentioned above from Fenland District Council in December 2018, and while we do have many locals taking up the offer, there are certainly many who aren't.

"We think it's a no-brainer and there really is no catch, simply register for a card, pay a £10 annual fee and then swim as often as you like for free during open swim sessions."

Councillor Sam Clark, portfolio holder for leisure, said: "Swimming is still one of the UK's most popular indoor exercise activities and we are keen to encourage people of all ages to take part.

"This initiative will make our Fenland pools more attractive and more accessible than ever before to older people."

To find out more, call the pool in your area. The George Campbell Leisure Centre, March - 01354 707292. The Manor Leisure Centre, Whittlesey - 01733 942861. The Hudson Centre, Wisbech - 01733 942862.

