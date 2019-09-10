Teenage boy arrested after clever police dog sniffs out his large sword he was carrying in Cambridgeshire city at 3am

A Cambridgeshire youngster has been arrested after they were spotted carrying a large sword at 3am.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attempted to ditch the weapon before he was stopped by police officers in Peterborough.

Unfortunately for the teen, police dog Krow was able to track down the red-handled sword which lead to his arrest on Monday morning (September 10).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "A boy has been arrested after police dog Krow tracked down the sword he had discarded.

"The 16-year-old was seen on CCTV at around 3am in possession of a weapon near Railworld Wildlife Haven in Oundle Road, Peterborough.

"An officer stopped him in Oundle Road but when he was searched nothing was found.

"Fortunately PD Krow was on hand to search the area and quickly located the sword nearby which matched what had been seen on CCTV.

"The boy remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station."