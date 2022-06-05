Residential area flooded in March

The flooding took place on Sycamore Close in March. - Credit: Supplied

A residential area was flooded in March this morning (June 5), causing members of Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service to attend the scene.

The incident occurred in the Sycamore Close area, with the flood first occurring just prior to 7.20am.

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service's March Fire Station used a pump to remove the water from the residential area, in order for the road to be utilised once more.

An image supplied by a local resident shows firefighters using the pump to remove water from the area.

Firefighters used a pump to remove water from the area. - Credit: Supplied

With the water removed, and the road safe to use, the fire crew returned to March Fire Station by 9.15am.

