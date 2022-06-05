Residential area flooded in March
- Credit: Supplied
A residential area was flooded in March this morning (June 5), causing members of Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service to attend the scene.
The incident occurred in the Sycamore Close area, with the flood first occurring just prior to 7.20am.
Firefighters from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service's March Fire Station used a pump to remove the water from the residential area, in order for the road to be utilised once more.
An image supplied by a local resident shows firefighters using the pump to remove water from the area.
With the water removed, and the road safe to use, the fire crew returned to March Fire Station by 9.15am.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A crew from March responded to reports of flooding in the Sycamore Close area of March at around 7.20am this morning.
"Firefighters used a pump to take the water away from the residential area.
"The crew returned to their station by 9.15am."