Pupils get a taster session on table tennis from the experts and in a sport that is growing in popularity

Park Road and New Road were the beneficiaries of some great coaching from Tony Ellingford MBE, Professor Ho Law and Julie Law.

It has become a sport with an international reputation and is fiercely competitive – just how exhilarating it can be was explained to pupils from two local primary schools.

Park Road and New Road were the beneficiaries of some great coaching from Tony Ellingford MBE, Professor Ho Law and Julie Law.

Whittlesey Table Tennis Club who are members of the new Whittlesey Sports Association visited two of the town’s primary schools to raise the profile of the sport.

Park Road and New Road were the beneficiaries of some great coaching from Tony Ellingford MBE, Professor Ho Law and Julie Law.

The sessions started with a warm up followed by body posture then co ordination and finally a few competitions.

The club has a new website www.whittlesey-table-tennis.co.uk;

the photos above are at Park Lane School

the photos above are at Park Lane School

The most recent statistics about the sport show that numbers taking part in table tennis cutting to rise.

The number of people aged 16 and over who are playing table tennis for at least 30 minutes every week stands is estimated at well over 100,000 – and rising.

Next world champions are in Budapest, Hungary, from April 21-28 next year.