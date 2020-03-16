Fenland takeaways vow to deliver essential supplies to elderly people in isolation amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fenland takeaways Eastern Promise (pictured) and Chilli Masters have offered to deliver essential supplies to elderly people in COVID-19 isolation free of charge. Picture: Facebook/Eastern Promise Archant

Two Fenland takeaways have offered up their delivery cars to take essential supplies to elderly people in self isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fenland takeaways Eastern Promise and Chilli Masters (pictured) have offered to deliver essential supplies to elderly people in COVID-19 isolation free of charge. Picture: Google Maps Fenland takeaways Eastern Promise and Chilli Masters (pictured) have offered to deliver essential supplies to elderly people in COVID-19 isolation free of charge. Picture: Google Maps

Eastern Promise in March and Chilli Masters in Chatteris will take 'what ever you need' to those stuck at home between 5pm and 10pm each day as COVID-19 hits the county.

Mohammed Zakeria, of Chilli Masters, said: 'If there are any elderly people or people in self isolation or who have problems going to shops for basic essentials call us on 694636.

'We will try to get what ever you need and deliver it to your door free of charge.

'I know most vulnerable are the elderly and they have no access to Facebook, so if you know anyone who needs assistance please inform them.'

A similar message was sent out on the Eastern Promise Facebook page - those in March needing their support can call 01354 650804.

