Published: 12:54 PM April 19, 2021

From the serious to the rather light-hearted, the latest episode of Talk of the Fens, the local and national sport podcast from Archant is now available.

In the latest instalment, Dan Mason alongside co-presenters Spencer Larham and James Bradshaw sit down with their guest, bare knuckle boxing (BKB) star Tyler Goodjohn.

As well as Tyler’s war of words with a potential opponent, they also discuss his time as a porn star and managing two different careers.

We look into Tyler’s documentary, his bid to transform BKB, as well as the image he wants to create for his family, friends and followers.

We also decide whether there is a chance our co-presenters could team up with the Wentworth warrior ahead of his next BKB fight.

You can listen to the Talk of the Fens by visiting https://pod.fo/e/c53e5 or by searching for Talk of the Fens in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.