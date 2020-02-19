Tanker truck closes road after it ends up on grass verge

A tanker truck carrying hot liquid came off the road in Whittlesey and ended up on its side in a grass verge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

A tanker truck carrying hot liquid came off the road in Whittlesey and ended up on its side in a grass verge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A tanker truck carrying hot liquid came off the road in Whittlesey and ended up on its side in a grass verge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE A tanker truck carrying hot liquid came off the road in Whittlesey and ended up on its side in a grass verge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

The B1040 Ramsey Road was closed following the incident just after 7.30pm last night (February 18) while a recovery lorry was sent to the scene.

The road reopened at 8.45pm.

A tanker truck carrying hot liquid came off the road in Whittlesey and ended up on its side in a grass verge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE A tanker truck carrying hot liquid came off the road in Whittlesey and ended up on its side in a grass verge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE