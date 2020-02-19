Tanker truck closes road after it ends up on grass verge
PUBLISHED: 10:20 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 19 February 2020
Archant
A tanker truck carrying hot liquid came off the road in Whittlesey and ended up on its side in a grass verge.
A tanker truck carrying hot liquid came off the road in Whittlesey and ended up on its side in a grass verge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
The B1040 Ramsey Road was closed following the incident just after 7.30pm last night (February 18) while a recovery lorry was sent to the scene.
The road reopened at 8.45pm.
A tanker truck carrying hot liquid came off the road in Whittlesey and ended up on its side in a grass verge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
A tanker truck carrying hot liquid came off the road in Whittlesey and ended up on its side in a grass verge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE